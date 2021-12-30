×
Hillary: Progressives Spoiling Dem Agenda, 2022 Chances

Hillary: Progressives Spoiling Dem Agenda, 2022 Chances
(Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 December 2021 05:21 PM

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told MSNBC that Democrats need to do "some careful thinking about what wins elections" outside of solidly liberal areas.

"Not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win," the former secretary of state told host Willie Geist in an interview. "I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do." 

She added: "Look, I'm all about having vigorous debate. I think it’s good, and it gives people a chance to be part of the process. But, at the end of the day, it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive." 

Clinton also said: "We've got to be very clear eyed about what it's going to take to hold the House and the Senate in 2022. And to win the Electoral College because also Republicans are doing everything they can to create an environment in which winning the Electoral College, even narrowly the way [President] Joe Biden did, will be out of reach for Democrats."

She said, "But at the end of the day, nothing is going to get done if you don't have a Democratic majority in the House, in the Senate, and our majority comes from people who win in much more difficult districts, and our majority in the Senate comes from people who can win in not just blue states and hold those wins ... but can win in more purplish states."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


