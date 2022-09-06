Hillary Clinton Is a 'No' on Running for President Again

Hillary Clinton is hanging up the bags, revealing to CBS Evening News on Tuesday she will not be seeking the White House for a third time amid rumors of a potential return.

"Would you ever run for president again?" interviewer Norah O'Donnell asked the former secretary of state and first lady.

"No, no," she replied. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions."

Clinton then condemned the possibility of former President Donald Trump running in 2024, adding, "he should be soundly defeated" and "it should start in the Republican Party."

"Grow a backbone; stand up to this guy," Clinton stated. "And heaven forbid, if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated roundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago."

She later rejected any comparison of her controversial private email server scandal to the sensitive documents found at Trump's South Florida residence, assuring the two situations were "really different."

"I had a very different situation where I was cleared, and the guy just kept on talking, and talking, and then came up with a new reason to talk some more 10 days before the election," Clinton said of then-FBI Director James Comey.

"It was in the middle of an election. There was no there, there, and the guy never shut up," the one-time nominee continued. "I think it's a really different comparison to what's going on here."

Clinton also applauded the FBI and Justice Department for being "incredibly patient, quiet, careful until they finally apparently thought that national security was at stake."