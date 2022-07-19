Dick Morris: Hillary Clinton Will Run Against Trump Again

It will be one of the great political re-matches of all time.

Hillary Clinton will run again for president in 2024 to stop Donald Trump.

In fact, events are unfolding just as I predicted in my new book “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback.” [Editor’s Note: check out the FREE Offer for “The Return” – Click Here]

Increasingly, Democrats and big media like The New York Times know that Biden can’t run again in 2024.

I share some of the backstories in my book about what his own supporters say about Biden behind his back. It’s pretty shocking.

These insiders know better than most that Biden’s quickly declining mental abilities, coupled with an economy spiraling out of control, means disaster for the Democrats in ’24.

Already they are bracing for a GOP tsunami this year, which will sweep Congress giving Republicans control of both the Senate and the House.

As I explain in “The Return,” the Democrats look at everything through a prism that sees a monster all the time, his name is Donald Trump.

They fear Trump – and believe they must stop him at all costs.

So here’s what will happen:

Biden will resist but ultimately have to cave to left-wing and media pressure and not run again. The Democrats also know Kamala Harris is also a disaster and cannot be their candidate. Trump will easily defeat her. The Democrats, increasingly desperate, will search for a candidate who can both unite the party and stop Trump. They are looking at people like Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. With Harris out, a Black candidate may emerge. The short list here includes Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., or, if she wins the Georgia governorship, Stacy Abrams. The far left “progressive” wing of the party will look to Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, or Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. AOC is the one who will take off, and she will wreak havoc. The left now dominates the Democratic Party. She will do surprisingly well. As leftist candidates emerge as front-runners in the Democratic primary, pressure will grow on Hillary Clinton to enter the race. Much like Biden’s surprise entrance in 2020, Democrats will see her as their savior, an experienced politician able to bridge the left and more moderate wings of the party.

It is clear to me that Hillary’s recent spate of media interviews, as well as opinion pieces penned by long-time Clinton cronies touting her as Joe Biden’s successor — are a prelude to her announcement she’s running.

When that happens, we will enter a new phase.

Trump is preparing for Hillary’s run – and knows he needs to create a new majority that will enable him to beat her and win in 2024.

As I explain in “The Return,” it’s Trump’s to lose and he won’t.

NOTE: Dick Morris’ “The Return” is at bookstores or save $28 and get the FREE Offer – See It Here