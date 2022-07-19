Rep. Hice Challenges Subpoena in Georgia Election Probe

Rep. Jody Hice's office revealed on Monday that the Georgia Republican had challenged a subpoena from state prosecutors in an ongoing investigation into election interference allegations.

The subpoena demanded that Hice appear before the grand jury today in Atlanta, but a federal judge scheduled a hearing in Atlanta for next Monday to consider Hice’s request to block it.

"Congressman Hice received a subpoena from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to appear as a witness before the special purpose grand jury, and his legal team has successfully removed the matter to federal court," Hice spokeswoman Sarah Selip told Newsmax.

"At this time, Mr. Hice is eager to return to Washington, D.C. to fulfill his duties as a member of Congress as the House of Representatives is in session this week," she added.

According to Politico, the state-led inquiry follows a range of potential criminal acts by former President Donald Trump dating from in and around the narrow 2020 election.

Specifically, the investigation focuses on Trump's post-election call to Georgia's attorney general. Some have suggested the call serves as critical evidence Trump attempted to push Brad Raffensperger into finding 12,000 votes to make up his margin of loss in the state.

Trump and his legal team have consistently denied any wrongdoing or implication of election interference from the phone call.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is leading the probe and has already subpoenaed several Trump allies. Among them is his former legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, and Jenna Ellis, The New York Times reported.

In addition, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was also subpoenaed by the state counsel earlier this month.

The Republican has since sought federal protection to avoid the order, with his lawyers arguing the Speech and Debate clause of the Constitution prevents Congress members from testifying.

In the latest development, today, Graham has agreed to accept the subpoena, without giving up his right to later challenge it.

Still, it is unclear what exact information prosecutors are seeking from Hice, who has been a supporter of Trump's stolen elections claims in the past, The Times noted.

The congressman even gave up his House seat to take on Raffensperger in the Republican primary for attorney general. Hice lost the race 52% to 33%.