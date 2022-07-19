Sen. Graham to Accept Subpoena for Georgia Grand Jury Probe of 2020 Election

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed on Tuesday to accept a subpoena to testify as part of a Georgia grand jury's probe into the 2020 election and potential criminal interference by former President Donald Trump, according to CNBC.

Citing a court filing, the news outlet reports that the Palmetto State Republican maintained his right to challenge the legality of the order.

Based in Atlanta, the grand jury is searching for evidence that Trump and his allies tried to pressure Georgia officials to change the outcome of the election to declare him the winner instead of President Joe Biden.

Last week, Graham had asked a federal judge in South Carolina to invalidate the subpoena issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a court filing on Monday, Willis said that Graham's challenge to the subpoena was filed too early and in the wrong court. Because he had not yet been served with a subpoena, Willis said Graham's motion to quash it was premature and also noted the possibility that he might not be served in South Carolina.

Lawyers for both sides told the judge on Tuesday that Willis and Graham "have reached an agreement to withdraw all process and proceedings pending" before the district court in South Carolina, according to CNBC.

"Senator Graham has agreed to accept service of a subpoena for testimony from the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury in Atlanta, Georgia, without waiving any challenges or any applicable privilege and/or immunity," the court filing said.

Chris Adams, attorney for Willis and the special grand jury, told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that he is pleased with the agreement.

"There was no issue for a South Carolina court to decide," Adams said. "The appropriate place to resolve these issues is Atlanta, Georgia, where the court hearing the issue is. We got an agreement today with the senator that basically agrees with our position."