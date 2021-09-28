Rep. Hice to Newsmax: Biden Must Step Down After Generals' Revelations

Maybe President Joe Biden doesn't recall that his military advisers told him he should leave 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan. Or maybe he's lying about it.

But in either case, he should resign from the White House, Rep. Jody Hice said on Newsmax on Tuesday after testimony from Pentagon leaders to the Senate Armed Services Committee contradicted what the president has claimed.

"One of only two options are here," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Either the president's mental capacity has gotten to such a point that indeed, he is not able of recalling the information given him, the advice given him from his military generals, or he's lying."

Either way, Hice continued, "it's bad news for America, and I believe it ultimately points to the need for this president to step down and resign. He is not capable to be the commander-in-chief."

Earlier on Tuesday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command both testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee that they advised leaving a residual force of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.

McKenzie also said he talked to Biden about the recommendation by Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, that a few thousand troops remain.

Their testimony means a thorough investigation is needed into Biden's actions concerning Afghanistan, said Hice.

"Either the president is lying to the American people or he is incapable of making the type of decisions in the best interests of the United States," said Hice. "Either way, we've got a serious problem here. We have the most disastrous foreign policy decision perhaps in our nation's history, and yet the Democrats impeached President [Donald] Trump twice for a five-minute conversation."

Biden's decisions, though, meant six weeks of "absolute disaster" with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and that has "massively hindered our credibility around the world," said Hice.

Beyond Afghanistan, Hice also wants to know what role House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has in Milley's actions, amid reports he spoke with her about Trump's state of mind in his final days in the White House.

"What business does she have trying to sway public opinion and to interject her feelings towards President Trump to the extent of trying to have military leaders go against the commander in chief?" said Hice. "That is a major problem and itself again something that we need answers to. We don't just need these hearings. They come and go. We need investigations where we get solid answers."