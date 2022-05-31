HHS Creates New Office of Environmental Justice

An Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) has been created within the Department of Health and Human Services to address health issues related to the climate, HHS announced on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

The OEJ, which will be under the supervision of the HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, which itself was launched last August, has plans to especially concentrate on how these issues affect poor and marginalized Americans.

The department, which is asking for public comment on its implementation plan through June 18, will be tasked with coming up with broader environmental health strategies and coordinating its annual environmental justice reports, according to HHS.

"By creating this new office and prioritizing environmental justice at HHS, Secretary [Xavier] Becerra is undertaking the type of bold institutional reform that is desperately needed to deliver clean air and clean water for all communities," White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory said. "Today's announcement is a key step toward confronting environmental injustice — in all of its heartbreaking forms — with the full force and commitment of the Federal government."