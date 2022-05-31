×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hhs | office of environmental justice | climate

HHS Creates New Office of Environmental Justice

Xavier Becerra
Secretary of the Department Of Health And Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 May 2022 05:30 PM

An Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) has been created within the Department of Health and Human Services to address health issues related to the climate, HHS announced on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

The OEJ, which will be under the supervision of the HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, which itself was launched last August, has plans to especially concentrate on how these issues affect poor and marginalized Americans.

The department, which is asking for public comment on its implementation plan through June 18, will be tasked with coming up with broader environmental health strategies and coordinating its annual environmental justice reports, according to HHS.

"By creating this new office and prioritizing environmental justice at HHS, Secretary [Xavier] Becerra is undertaking the type of bold institutional reform that is desperately needed to deliver clean air and clean water for all communities," White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory said. "Today's announcement is a key step toward confronting environmental injustice — in all of its heartbreaking forms — with the full force and commitment of the Federal government."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ) has been created within the Department of Health and Human Services to address health issues related to the climate, HHS announced on Tuesday, The Hill reported.
hhs, office of environmental justice, climate
297
2022-30-31
Tuesday, 31 May 2022 05:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved