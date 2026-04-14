WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: italy | suspend | defense cooperation | israel | mideast | war

Italy Suspends Defense Cooperation Deal With Israel

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:49 AM EDT

Italy's government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a defense cooperation deal with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, ‌citing the conflicts in the ​Middle East.

Meloni's right-wing government has been one of Israel's closest allies in ⁠Europe, but in recent weeks it ​has criticized Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Those affected ⁠have included Italian troops serving there under a U.N. mandate.

"In light of the current situation, the ‌government has decided to suspend the automatic ​renewal of ‌the defense agreement with Israel," Meloni was quoted as saying ‌in Verona, nothern Italy, by Italian news agencies.

A defense ministry source said one of ⁠the consequences is that ‌Italy will no ⁠longer cooperate with Israel on military training.

Meloni took ⁠the ⁠decision on Monday with her foreign and defense ministers, Antonio Tajani ‌and Guido Crosetto, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the source said, speaking on ‌condition ​of anonymity.

A ‌spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment from Reuters.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Italy's government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a defense cooperation deal with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, citing the conflicts in the ​Middle East. Meloni's right-wing government has been one of Israel's closest allies in...
italy, suspend, defense cooperation, israel, mideast, war
170
2026-49-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved