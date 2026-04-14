Italy Suspends Defense Cooperation Deal With Israel

Italy's government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a defense cooperation deal with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, citing the conflicts in the Middle East.
Meloni's right-wing government has been one of Israel's closest allies in Europe, but in recent weeks it has criticized Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Those affected have included Italian troops serving there under a U.N. mandate.
"In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defense agreement with Israel," Meloni was quoted as saying in Verona, nothern Italy, by Italian news agencies.
A defense ministry source said one of the consequences is that Italy will no longer cooperate with Israel on military training.
Meloni took the decision on Monday with her foreign and defense ministers, Antonio Tajani and Guido Crosetto, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
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