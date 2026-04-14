Italy Suspends Defense Cooperation Deal With Israel

Italy's government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of a defense cooperation deal with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, ‌citing the conflicts in the ​Middle East.

Meloni's right-wing government has been one of Israel's closest allies in ⁠Europe, but in recent weeks it ​has criticized Israeli attacks on Lebanon. Those affected ⁠have included Italian troops serving there under a U.N. mandate.

"In light of the current situation, the ‌government has decided to suspend the automatic ​renewal of ‌the defense agreement with Israel," Meloni was quoted as saying ‌in Verona, nothern Italy, by Italian news agencies.

A defense ministry source said one of ⁠the consequences is that ‌Italy will no ⁠longer cooperate with Israel on military training.

Meloni took ⁠the ⁠decision on Monday with her foreign and defense ministers, Antonio Tajani ‌and Guido Crosetto, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the source said, speaking on ‌condition ​of anonymity.

A ‌spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for ​comment from Reuters.