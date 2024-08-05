Commander of Hezbollah Radwan Force Taken Out

The commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad, was eliminated Monday evening local time.

The IAF operated in the area of Ebba in southern Lebanon in order to strike the terrorist.

According to the IDF, Jawad’s elimination "significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization to promote and carry out terror activities from southern Lebanon against northern Israel."

The IAF also struck a Hezbollah military structure and terrorist infrastructure in the Kfarkela area, also in southern Lebanon.