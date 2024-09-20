Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah: Lebanon Blasts 'Act of War' by Israel

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah called the series of blasts of communication devices across Lebanon in the past two days an 'act of war' by Israel. In his highly anticipated televised speech on Thursday, Nasrallah said Israel crossed 'all red lines' and vowed to administer a 'just punishment.'

He promised to deliver the retribution where Israel expects it and where it does not, without elaborating any further.

This was the first time the leader of the Lebanese terror group has spoken publicly about the two waves of explosions that shook the country. He admitted that Hezbollah was dealt an "unprecedented blow" with reportedly dozens of operatives killed and injured around 3,000.

Nasrallah also admitted that he knew of the second round of explosions in advance, after he allegedly received a warning from Israel.

"On Tuesday, I received messages from Israel to stop the attacks. Otherwise, there would be another strike on Wednesday," Nasrallah explained.

The Hezbollah chief said the sequence of attacks pose "a major assault on Lebanon, its security and sovereignty," adding they could be seen as a "war crime" or a "declaration of war" by Israel.

During his speech, Israeli fighter jets were reportedly heard flying at low altitudes over Beirut, creating large sonic booms.

Israel has so far has kept its silence over its alleged involvement in the mysterious blasts, but Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted on Thursday, saying: "Hezbollah feels that it is being persecuted and the sequence of military actions will continue."

In a briefing for top security officials on recent developments on the northern front, Gallant noted that "in the new phase of the war there are significant opportunities but also significant risks."

He reiterated the goal is to ensure the safe return of around 60,000 residents of Israel's northern communities to their homes.

"As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price," he warned.

Gallant's remarks came after Nasrallah stressed in his speech that the only way Israel would be able to return the displaced to the North is by "stopping the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank."

He added that Hezbollah will not cease its attacks on Israel's territory as long as the war in Gaza continues.

Israeli officials – including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – have repeatedly said that the situation in the north must either be resolved by a diplomatic solution or a military one. Israel demands that Hezbollah would adhere to UN Security Council resolution 1701 which ended the Second Lebanon war in 2006. It stated that Hezbollah must disarm and withdraw 18 miles north of the Litany River.

Nasrallah mocked the idea of creating such a security zone inside Lebanon and dared Israel to invade the country's territory.

"We are waiting for your tanks, and we will see this as a historic opportunity," he said.

Since Oct. 8, Hezbollah launched over 8,000 missiles, projectiles and explosive drones at Israel, killing dozens of civilians and soldiers and causing damage to property.

