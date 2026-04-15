Hezbollah Fires Over 40 Rockets Into Northern Israel

Hezbollah launched more than 40 rockets toward northern Israel Wednesday morning, in one of several barrages underscoring rising tensions along the border on the day after Israel and Lebanese envoys met in Washington for a summit.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said a 61-year-old civilian was struck by shrapnel near the Arab city of Tamra as air raid sirens sounded across the Galilee, the only injury reported from the attack according to The Times of Israel.

The strike came a day after Israeli and Lebanese envoys met in Washington for a rare, U.S.-backed summit aimed at advancing a potential agreement to ease decades of conflict between the two countries.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that operates independently of the Lebanese state, has strongly opposed the talks and signaled it will continue attacks against Israel despite diplomatic efforts.

The Lebanese government has sought to distance itself from Hezbollah and has voiced support for restoring state control over weapons, though Israeli officials have expressed doubt that Beirut can effectively disarm the group.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah has been firing hundreds of rockets daily in recent weeks, with most aimed at Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon and a smaller number crossing into northern Israel.

Military officials assess that Hezbollah retains significant firepower, including thousands of short-range rockets and hundreds of longer-range missiles capable of striking deeper into Israeli territory.

In response, Israel has expanded its aerial campaign in southern Lebanon, with the military saying the Israeli Air Force struck more than 200 Hezbollah targets over the past day.

The targets included operatives, buildings used by the group and approximately 20 rocket launchers, some of which were involved in recent attacks on Israel, according to the military.

The Israeli army also renewed evacuation warnings for civilians in southern Lebanon, where fighting has intensified.

“Hezbollah’s terror activities are forcing the IDF to act strongly against it,” army spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee said in a statement posted on social media, according to a translation from the Times of Israel.

“Strikes are ongoing… therefore, for your safety, we again urge you to evacuate your homes immediately and move at once to north of the Zahrani River,” he said.

Such warnings have been issued repeatedly in recent weeks as Israel seeks to limit civilian casualties while targeting Hezbollah infrastructure embedded in populated areas.

On the ground, Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon reported locating weapons, including an anti-tank guided missile launcher aimed toward Israeli territory, along with additional missiles and equipment.

Israeli officials say the military is working to establish a buffer zone extending to the Litani River, a long-standing strategic objective intended to push Hezbollah forces farther from the border and reduce the threat to northern communities.

The escalation follows months of near-daily exchanges of fire that intensified after the broader regional conflict widened, raising fears of a prolonged war along Israel’s northern front.

Since the latest phase of hostilities began, 13 Israeli soldiers and three civilians have been killed, according to Israeli officials.

The military has said it has killed approximately 1,500 Hezbollah operatives during the fighting, while striking thousands of targets across southern Lebanon.