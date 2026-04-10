Hezbollah Fired 3,000 Missiles on Israel After Claiming Being Disarmed

Hezbollah has fired approximately 3,000 rockets from an area where the Lebanese Army claimed to have disarmed the terror group, the Israeli military said, casting serious doubt on Beirut's ability to control the Iranian-backed militia and raising fresh security concerns for Israel and the region.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the projectiles were launched from territory south of the Litani River — a zone Lebanese officials had declared cleared of Hezbollah weapons earlier this year, The Times of Israel reported.

Israeli military spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee said those assurances have now been proven false.

"Today, it is clear that this announcement was nothing but an outright lie," Adraee said, pointing to the thousands of rockets fired since fighting intensified on March 2.

The IDF described the continued rocket fire as "the strongest evidence" that efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure in southern Lebanon have failed, accusing the Lebanese Army of a "severe failure" to prevent the group from rearming and operating freely near Israel’s northern border.

Israeli forces say they are uncovering further proof on the ground.

Troops operating in southern Lebanon recently located and destroyed a primed Hezbollah rocket launcher aimed at Israel, The Times of Israel said in a separate report.

Soldiers also discovered a tunnel shaft and seized weapons, including anti-tank missiles, during raids on Hezbollah positions.

The developments come amid escalating cross-border violence.

Hezbollah launched a missile toward Israel that triggered air-raid sirens as far south as Tel Aviv, though Israeli defenses intercepted the threat.

The Iran-backed group said it had targeted military infrastructure in Haifa, highlighting its continued operational reach.

The renewed fighting follows a major Israeli bombardment of Hezbollah positions that reportedly killed hundreds and displaced large numbers of civilians, underscoring the intensity of the conflict.

Hezbollah has responded with sustained rocket and drone attacks, further destabilizing the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that any future peace talks with Lebanon would require the disarmament of Hezbollah — a longstanding demand that critics say has been repeatedly ignored by Lebanese authorities and international mediators.

For many observers, the latest revelations reinforce concerns that Hezbollah operates with near impunity in southern Lebanon despite international agreements designed to limit its presence.

The situation also highlights the broader challenge of confronting Iran-backed groups that continue to threaten U.S. allies and regional stability.

As tensions persist and diplomatic efforts struggle to gain traction, Israel’s findings are likely to intensify calls for stronger action to curb Hezbollah’s influence and ensure that commitments to disarm the group are finally enforced.

Reuters contributed to this report.