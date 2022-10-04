Trump: Herschel Walker 'Slandered, Maligned' by Media, Democrats

Former President Donald Trump defended Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and commended the former football star for fighting back after being "slandered and maligned" by the media and Democrats.

A report Monday accused Walker of paying for a woman's abortion after the two conceived a child while they were dating in 2009.

"Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats," Trump wrote via his Save America PAC and posted on Truth Social. "Interestingly, I've heard many horrible things about his opponent, [Democrat Sen.] Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don't.

"Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct."

Trump further accused Democrats and progressives of playing dirty politics five weeks before the midterms.

"They are trying to destroy a man who has true greatness in his future, just as he had athletic greatness in his past," Trump continued. "It's very important for our country and the great state of Georgia that Herschel Walker wins this Election.

"With all that Herschel has accomplished, when you come from Georgia, and you see the name Herschel Walker when voting, it will be very hard to resist. Don't!"

Recent polls have shown a virtual toss-up race between Walker and Warnock.

Walker took to Twitter on Monday night to blast The Daily Beast, which initially reported the abortion story, and claimed the woman had a $575 receipt from a clinic and a bank deposit receipt that showed an image of a signed personal check for $700 from Walker.

"This is a flat-out lie – and I deny this in the strongest possible terms," Walker tweeted.

"This is another repugnant hatchet job from a Democrat activist disguised as a reporter who has obsessively attacked my family and tried to tear me down since this race started. He's harassed friends of mine, asking if I fathered their children. He's called my children 'secret' because I didn't want to use them as campaign props in a political campaign. Now, they're using an anonymous source to further slander me. They will do anything to hold onto power. It's disgusting, gutter politics.

"I'm not taking this anymore. I'm planning to sue The Daily Beast for this defamatory lie. It will be filed tomorrow morning."

Newsmax reached out to the Walker campaign to find out if a suit had been filed, and was awaiting a response.