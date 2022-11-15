×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: henry cuellar | kevin mccarthy | speaker battle

Texas Dem Rep. Cuellar Reportedly Resisted Pressure to Switch to GOP

(Newwmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 02:26 PM EST

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's allies made several calls to Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, over the weekend to request that he switch parties in order to expand the Republican majority, sources told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Multiple people familiar with the calls said that Cuellar, who is a member of the powerful appropriations committee, was offered committee positions and asked what he wanted in return for switching parties. However, he turned down the offers.

McCarthy spokesman Mark Bednar said the calls were not made at the request of the minority leader, stating that "anyone suggesting this is simply exercising in fan fiction.

Bednar insisted that "leader McCarthy is going to be elected speaker by the current and newly-elected members of the House Republican Conference," adding that "our efforts are exclusively focused on bringing our conference together and saving the country," The Wall Street Journal reported.

But the reported attempt to sway Cuellar comes as McCarthy tries to gain enough support to become House speaker next year after Republicans apparently won far fewer seats than expected in the House in the midterm elections and amid a growing conservative rebellion against his candidacy, according to Politico.

Cuellar, the only antiabortion House Democrat serving in Congress, defeated GOP challenger Cassy Garcia on Election Day, even though the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with McCarthy, spent some $5 million in an attempt to oust him, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Monday, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz asked McCarthy during a GOP closed door member meeting if he would solicit or accept the backing of Democrats in his bid to become speaker, to which McCarthy responded "no, and I never have," according to two people in the room.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's allies made several calls to Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas over the weekend to request that he switch parties in order to expand the Republican majority, sources told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
henry cuellar, kevin mccarthy, speaker battle
288
2022-26-15
Tuesday, 15 November 2022 02:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved