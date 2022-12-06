Sen. Hawley: Prioritize Taiwan, Not Ukraine

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is urging Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to focus on arming Taiwan rather than assisting in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, arguing the former is more critical to U.S. national security interests.

Hawley said in a letter to Blinken that arming Ukraine impedes the ability of the U.S. to prevent a war in Asia.

"Seizing Taiwan is Beijing's next step toward dominating the Indo-Pacific region," Hawley wrote. "If Beijing succeeds, it would have dire ramifications for Americans' national security, as well as our economic security and freedom of action."

Hawley said the Biden administration prioritizes the Ukraine conflict over our own "vital security interests" in Asia. He pointed to comments noting the Chinese government is determined to seek "reunification" sooner than later.

Hawley said the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission found the direction of existing stocks of munitions and arms to Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic caused a backlog in the delivery of weapons approved for sale to Taiwan.

Hawley included a Wall Street Journal report that stated the backlog has grown to $18.7 billion in supplies.

China considers Taiwan a part of its existing territory and wishes for reunification. The U.S. pursues a policy of strategic ambiguity by recognizing the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government but considers Taiwan's status unsettled.

Hawley said the mechanisms to distribute arms to Ukraine and Taiwan will differ.

"But this explanation does little to allay concerns," he said. "Regardless of the weapons' source, if both Taiwan and Ukraine need them, they should go to Taiwan first."

Hawley said America cannot simply wait for a Chinese invasion before assisting Taiwan because of the island's susceptibility to blockade. He said the goal is to deter an incursion, not fight it.

Hawley detailed six questions that he requested Blinken respond to by Dec. 16. They include whether Ukraine and Taiwan would benefit from some of the same capabilities to defend themselves if sending weapons to Ukraine that could be used for Taiwan weakens deterrence against China, and how NATO allies could do more to arm Ukraine so that the U.S. could focus more on Taiwan.

Hawley previously requested Taiwan's security to be the priority. In February, he asked the Biden administration to drop any U.S. support for Ukraine joining NATO. He also voted against overwhelmingly bipartisan bills to send additional aid to Ukraine.