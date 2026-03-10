WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: harvard | lawrence summers | relationship | jeffrey epstein | nber | affiliation

Report: Summers Dropped From Org Over Epstein Ties

By    |   Tuesday, 10 March 2026 08:40 PM EDT

Lawrence Summers, the former Treasury secretary and president of Harvard University, has lost his affiliation with the National Bureau of Economic Research over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The economics organization told the Journal that an ad hoc committee reviewed Summers' conduct and recommended the termination.

Summers was a research associate with the NBER.

"He is no longer an NBER affiliate," wrote NBER president James Poterba in an email to the Journal.

The NBER is considered one of the premier research organizations for academic economists, the Journal said.

Many recent Nobel Prize-winning economists are affiliated with the organization.

Summers is listed as an author on 143 NBER working papers and other publications, many of which went on to be published in top economics journals, the Journal reported.

The release of Justice Department files related to the New York financier showed Summers had a long relationship with Epstein, even after he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Summers' ties to Epstein have forced him to resign from teaching and leadership positions at Harvard, and he was banned for life by the American Economic Association.

The emails include messages in which Summers appeared to be getting advice from Epstein about pursuing a romantic relationship with someone who viewed him as an "economic mentor."

"im a pretty good wing man, no?" Epstein wrote on Nov. 30, 2018.

The next day, Summers told Epstein he had texted the woman, telling her he "had something brief to say to her."

"Am I thanking her or being sorry re my being married. I think the former," he wrote.

Summers' wife, Elisa New, also emailed Epstein multiple times, including a 2015 message in which she thanked him for arranging financial support for a poetry project she directs.

The gift he arranged "changed everything for me," she wrote.

"It really means a lot to me, all financial help aside, Jeffrey, that you are rooting for me and thinking about me," she wrote.

The former Harvard president said he regrets his relationship with Epstein.

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused," Summers said last year.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Lawrence Summers, the former Treasury secretary and president of Harvard University, has lost his affiliation with the National Bureau of Economic Research over his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported.
harvard, lawrence summers, relationship, jeffrey epstein, nber, affiliation
369
2026-40-10
Tuesday, 10 March 2026 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved