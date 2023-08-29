×
Tags: harrisx poll | trump | biden | 2024 election

HarrisX Poll: 87 Percent of GOP Would Back Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 03:12 PM EDT

In a head-to-head matchup against Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump would get support from 87% of Republican voters, according to a HarrisX poll released Tuesday.

The national poll of 2,013 registered voters — 685 Republican, 763 Democrat, and 565 independent — was conducted online from Thursday through Saturday and has a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

The poll showed that Biden has a 45% to 44% lead over Trump, a stark contrast to July's HarrisX poll, which showed Trump leading 46% to 42%. In the latest poll, Trump gained the support of 87% of Republicans, 9% of Democrats, and 36% of independents. Biden received support from 83% of Democrats, 7% of Republicans, and 41% of independents.

Demographically, Trump had the edge over Biden among white (48%-42%) and Hispanic (42%-40%) voters and received 25% support from the 267 Black voters polled to Biden's 58%, with 17% saying they did not know or were unsure.

That number could be good news for the Trump campaign because Republicans typically fare poorly among Black voters, although Trump saw a boost to 12% in 2020 compared with 8% in 2016. A Republican presidential candidate hasn't received more than 20% of the Black vote since Richard Nixon in 1960, according to Forbes.

Biden had a 43% job approval rating, up 2 percentage points from the July poll. His disapproval rating of 54% is up 1 percentage point from July's poll.

The latest poll asked Republicans who they would vote for if the presidential primary was held today, and 59% said they would vote for Trump, with 14% siding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and 8% with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Still, a majority of voters don't want either Biden or Trump to run again. The poll showed 66%, including 72% of independents, say Biden shouldn't run again and 57%, including 65% of independents, believe Trump shouldn't run again.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and poltics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


