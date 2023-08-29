McLaughlin Poll: Majority Say Biden Targeting Trump, Politics Behind Indictments

Our recent survey of voters found that Americans are fed up with the investigations and indictments targeting Trump, and they see them as political motivated.

The Biden indictments of President Trump are clearly seen by most voters as unprecedented political indictments against Biden’s leading political challenger.

In our most recent national poll we found that President Trump was leading Joe Biden in the race for president (47% to 43%) and that he would handily defeat Biden in the Electoral College.

The recent Georgia indictment, now the fourth major indictment against Trump since he left office, appears to be helping, not hurting his electoral chances.

Our poll was completed after the announcement of the Fulton County indictment of President Trump and right before the Republican debate.

This national poll of 1,000 likely voters (+/-3.1% at the 95% confidence interval), was completed between August 15th and 23rd.

Here were some of our key findings:

Three-quarters, 74%, of all voters say that since President Trump has been indicted 4 times in the last 5 months, and this is the first time in American history that a sitting or former president has ever been indicted, politics is playing a role. A majority, 55% said politics played a major role and only 19% said politics played no role.

Even 60% of the voters said President Joe Biden played a role in the indictments of President Trump.

By almost a majority of 49% to 38% voters say that since Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in many of the polls, they believe the indictments by the Justice Department are about stopping Donald Trump from running for President again. Republican primary voters agree with this view 74% to 12%.

The majority, 55%, agree President Biden and his DOJ are pushing the indictments of President Trump as a diversion away from the investigation of alleged bribes of the Biden family by foreign companies including Communist China. Only 34% disagree. The majority view is up net +8% since last month. Republican primary voters agree 83% to 10%.

Six in ten voters, 59% to 29%, agree there is a double standard in the Biden DOJ, FBI and IRS where they target Donald Trump, but give sweetheart deals to Joe Biden and his family. The majority is up a net +3% since last month. Republican primary voters agree 88% to 14%.

The majority, 56%, agree that Joe Biden’s Justice Department should stop targeting Donald Trump and interfering in the election, and Biden should let the voters decide who the next president should be. Only 34% disagree. The majority is up a net +6% since last month. Republican primary voters agree 85% to 10%.

With these two dynamics, the voters see through Biden’s corruption and incompetence and President Trump keeps winning.

See More :

McLaughlin Poll: Trump Beats Biden in Electoral Landslide

McLaughlin Poll: Trump Beats DeSantis with 72% of GOP Vote

See full McLaughlin poll results below :

M&A POLL: National Monthly – August 2023 | McLaughlin & Associates (mclaughlinonline.com)

John McLaughlin has worked professionally as a strategic consultant and pollster for over 40 years. Jim McLaughlin is a nationally recognized public opinion expert, strategic consultant and political strategist who has helped to elect a U.S. president, prime ministers, a Senate majority leader, and a speaker of the House. Read John and Jim McLaughlin's Reports — More Here.