VP Harris Blasts SCOTUS Abortion Decision

Vice President Kamala Harris called the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a "travesty of justice."

Her comments came during an interview on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday.

"The highest court in our land just took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America," Harris said.

"The significance of that is profound in terms of what it means for the rights of individuals and in particular, for the right of an individual to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do."

She noted that if Democrats win an additional two Senate seats in November, President Joe Biden could sign the Women's Health Protection Act. The act would "put into law the protections of Roe v. Wade," she said. "It's critically important."

The court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade "affects all genders," Harris said. "If you have a partner, if you have a sister, if you have an aunt, a mother, this affects you.

"Not to mention on the Dobbs decision when Justice Clarence Thomas said the quiet part out loud, which is that when they took the constitutional right from women on reproductive choice, that he said that in line, in terms of what might come next, is your right to contraception. That will affect all genders.

She added: "Your right to marry the person you love, same point. And so there is so much on the line with these issues that affects everyone and the people you love."

"And for that reason, let's take it seriously, and let's, you know, speak with our vote and undo what I think is a great travesty of justice."

Harris also spoke in favor of Biden's decision last week to pardon about 6,500 Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

"No one should have to go to jail for smoking weed," she said.

"We are urging governors and states to take our lead and to pardon people who have been criminalized for possession of marijuana. Ask who you're voting for where they stand on this. And I encourage you to vote accordingly."