Harris Promises to Continue Biden 'Progress' on Healthcare

Vice President Kamala Harris stands behind a podium.
(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 August 2024 08:27 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris told supporters on Friday that she will stay the course on President Joe Biden’s healthcare policy initiatives.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, earlier in the day, Harris said she aims to double down on Biden’s strategy of price caps on prescription drugs, expanded benefits for Medicare recipients, and the eventual elimination of all medical debt.

“Just yesterday we announced that we are lowering the price by up to 80% for 10 more lifesaving drugs and I pledge to continue this progress,” Harris said.  On Thursday, the Biden administration announced the U.S. government will save an estimated $6 billion in the first year since they negotiated down prices on the most popular prescription drugs for seniors.

“I’ll lower the cost of insulin and prescription drugs for everyone, not only our seniors, and demand transparency from the middlemen who operate between Big Pharma and the insurance companies who use opaque practices to raise your drug prices and profit off your need for medicine,” she added.

Harris reminded the crowd of her tenure as the top law enforcement official in The Golden State saying, “As attorney general in California I went after companies that illegally increased prices including wholesalers that inflated the price of prescription medication.”

One of Harris’ proposals that is likely to stir debate as to its feasibility is the ability of the federal government to cancel medical debt. The current administration has already come under attack for proposing banning medical debt from credit reports.

“I will work as president with states like here in North Carolina, [Gov.] Roy Cooper thank you again, to cancel medical debt for more and more millions more Americans,” she said, adding that her goal is to eliminate medical debt completely.   

A recent government survey estimated that Americans currently hold about $220 billion in medical debt. Harris did not specify who would compensate hospitals and providers for the unpaid bills.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 16 August 2024 08:27 PM
