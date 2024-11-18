Hamas Reportedly Moves HQ to Turkey After Qatar Expulsion

Hamas leaders, reportedly expelled from Qatar, are said to have relocated to Turkey amid conflicting reports and denials from Turkish officials about the terror group's presence, Breitbart reported.

The move, if confirmed, marks a shift for the jihadist organization, which has long used Qatar as a hub for its political operations. Turkish officials have denied that Hamas has formally moved its headquarters to Turkey but stopped short of clarifying the presence of the group's leaders in the country.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, has waged a decades-long war against Israel, seeking its destruction through terrorist tactics. The group governed Gaza and led a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which escalated into an intense war with Israel. The attack included widespread atrocities, leading to thousands of deaths and hostages taken into Gaza.

During the war, which has stretched over a year, Israel targeted and killed several top Hamas leaders. The resulting pressure on Hamas leadership reportedly led Qatar, a mediator in the conflict, to expel the remaining high-ranking officials. Observers believe the timing of the expulsion coincided with shifts in global diplomacy, including Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, with Trump promising robust support for Israel.

Reports by The Times of Israel and Israel's state broadcaster Kan claim that surviving Hamas leaders have moved to Turkey, a country with historical ties to the group. Turkey's government denied that Hamas had formally relocated its political bureau there. "Claims that the Hamas Political Bureau has relocated to Turkey do not reflect the truth," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said through its state-run Anadolu news agency. However, Turkish officials acknowledged that Hamas leaders had made periodic visits to the country in the past.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has openly supported Hamas, refusing to label the group as terrorists and accusing Israel of genocide. Following Hamas' 2023 attack, Erdogan held a large pro-Palestinian rally and has since drawn parallels between Israel's actions and those of Nazi Germany.

Despite Erdogan's stance, Turkey is a NATO member and maintains complex diplomatic relationships with Western nations, including the United States. Hosting Hamas leaders could potentially strain Turkey's relations with the incoming Trump administration, which has signaled a tougher stance on Hamas.

Qatar, known for mediating between Hamas and Israel, reportedly ceased its efforts following stalled negotiations on hostage releases. Sources close to Qatari officials cited frustrations over both sides' unwillingness to engage constructively.

While Turkey and Qatar share close ties, Hamas' relocation to Turkey could indicate a further reshaping of alliances in the region. Analysts suggest the development could challenge Turkey's standing within NATO and test Erdogan's diplomatic agility as Western powers weigh their response.