Halle Berry to Newsom: Wake Up on Women Before 2028 Run

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry has escalated her criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying that if he hopes to be elected president in 2028, he "can't sleep on women" and needs to "wake up."

Berry, 59, has become an outspoken voice for women facing menopause and related health developments. She founded Respin, a health company dedicated to supporting women as they enter menopause.

In November, Berry co-wrote an editorial in Time magazine criticizing Newsom, a Democrat, after he vetoed the Menopause Care Act for the second time. The bipartisan legislation sought to expand menopause care access and clinician education.

Newsom said the measure's "expansive coverage mandate, in conjunction with a prohibition on utilization management [UM], is too far-reaching. Health plans use UM to ensure enrollees receive the right care at the right time, which is especially important when there are new and emerging treatments."

Berry doubled down in December at a New York Times "DealBook" summit, accusing Newsom of "devaluing" women "in midlife."

"Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row," Berry said onstage moments before Newsom spoke.

"But that's OK, because he's not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying," she added.

Newsom addressed Berry's comments at Newark International Airport shortly after the summit, according to TMZ.

"Just connected with her manager," he said. "We're reconciling this.

"It's included in the budget next year. She didn't know that."

But Berry said in an interview with "The Cut" published Monday that she had not heard back from Newsom.

"It's disturbing when people say they're going to do things and then they don't," Berry said. "But he heard what I said. If he is going to run to be our next president, he can't sleep on women. Wake up, Gavin."

Newsom's office called Berry's comments "very unfortunate."

"Ms. Berry's remarks are very unfortunate given the governor's proposal put forward today to support menopause care through the state budget, just as he said he would do in his veto message on AB 432," a Newsom spokesperson told the New York Post on Monday.

The proposal would require health plans and insurers to cover Food and Drug Administration-approved menopause treatments, including hormone replacement therapy and nonhormonal medication, the spokesperson said.

The requirement would apply to new or renewed policies after July 1.