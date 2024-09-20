Nikki Haley's Iowa Co-Chair Endorses Harris

The former co-chair of Nikki Haley's 2024 presidential campaign has publicly announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris for president, the Des Moines register first​ reported on Friday.

Dawn Roberts has been a longtime fixture in the Iowa Republican party, serving as the first female chair of the Polk Country Republican Party and nominated to run for secretary of state in 1986. Yet this year, her allegiances have drifted, saying she's "impressed" by how Harris has conducted herself.

"I served as an Iowa state co-chair of the Nikki Haley for President campaign. I think both parties let us down by selecting two candidates for president in or near their 80s. I was at a loss," Roberts' statement began.

Roberts, who spent the majority of her career in the nonprofit world, cited the protests of Jan. 6 as a catalyst for her discontentment with former President Donald Trump.

"Then, when President Joe Biden stepped down and endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement, I decided to see who she really was. I was impressed with how she handled herself saying that she wanted to 'earn everyone's support.' She showed willingness to listen to a wider range of views to solve problems. So, I am supporting Kamala Harris for president," Roberts continued.

Roberts described the Democratic National Convention as "almost perfect" and said she believed Harris when she spoke of being a president for "all of the people."

"It also doesn't hurt that she (as the most qualified candidate running for president) happens to be a woman. My husband, Steve, often questioned why the United States has never had a female president. I think the time is now and Kamala Harris is the person to lead our country into the future," Roberts' statement concluded.

Haley ended her campaign for president in March and endorsed Trump in July at the Republican National Convention.