House Minority Leader Jeffries Reveals Talk With Biden on 'Path Forward'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has revealed he met privately with President Joe Biden to relay Democrats' mounting worries about his reelection bid.

According to Politico, it wasn't clear if Jeffries directly called on Biden to withdraw from the race during the Thursday night meeting.

But a letter from Jeffries to colleagues stated Democrats have been engaged in recent weeks in a "thoughtful and extensive discussion about the future of our country."

"Our discourse has been candid, clear-eyed and comprehensive," Jeffries wrote.

"On behalf of the House Democratic Caucus, I requested and was graciously granted a private meeting with President Joe Biden," Jeffries said in his letter to colleagues.

"That meeting occurred yesterday evening. In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together."

"As House Democrats have done throughout this Congress, we will continue to work in the best interests of everyday Americans," Jeffries added.

Politico reported Jeffries had already set up a "series of listening sessions with a broad cross section of the caucus" recently as uncertainty about Biden's candidacy widened.

Sixteen House Democrat, and one senator, have now publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the ticket, Politico reported.

There are also questions about whether other Biden allies -- like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — will speak to the president, Politico reported.

At Biden's hour-long Thursday evening news conference, he unequivocally declared: "I'm determined on running."

The House is out of session next week as Republicans convene in Milwaukee to nominate Donald Trump as their White House candidate.