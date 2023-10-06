Jeffries Seeks Bipartisan Coalition to Rule House

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D.N.Y., on Friday floated the idea of a bipartisan coalition of Democrats and "traditional Republicans" presiding over the chamber, with lawmakers "governing by consensus."

"In recent days, Democrats have tried to show our colleagues in the Republican majority a way out of the dysfunction and rancor they have allowed to engulf the House," Jeffries wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post. "That path to a better place is still there for the taking."

Jeffries wrote that as the vote on a motion to vacate was being raised to remove Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker, House Republicans "regrettably, at every turn ... categorically rejected making changes to the rules designed to accomplish two objectives: encourage bipartisan governance and undermine the ability of extremists to hold Congress hostage."

Jeffries wrote that five hours before the motion to vacate vote was brought up Tuesday, McCarthy refused to concede anything with House Democrats in exchange for their help in keeping him speaker. McCarthy was ousted in a 216-210 vote, with eight Republicans, less than 4% of the GOP conference, voting with 208 Democrats to strip him of the gavel.

Jeffries never defined "traditional Republican," but it's apparent they are more moderate than the "extreme MAGA Republicans," who he wrote are "poisoning" the House.

"Traditional Republicans need to break with the MAGA extremism that has poisoned the House of Representatives since the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and its aftermath — when the overwhelming majority of House Republicans continued to promote the 'big lie' and voted not to certify the presidential election," Jeffries wrote.

"At this point, we simply need Republican partners willing to break with MAGA extremism, reform the highly partisan House rules that were adopted at the beginning of this Congress and join us in finding common ground for the people."

In an appearance Friday on Newsmax, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and a candidate to become the next speaker, shot down any idea of forming a coalition with Democrats if he replaces McCarthy.

"I tell folks: If we go to that, then everything changes. Everything changes in the Congress. Committee chairmen could change, ratios and makeups of committees," Jordan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We don't want to go there. We want to do what we told the American people we were going to do, so we better come together."