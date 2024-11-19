WATCH TV LIVE

Reeling Dems Reelect Jeffries as House Leader

By    |   Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:50 PM EST

Despite disappointing national election results for Democrats, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was chosen Tuesday to lead the party for another two years, CBS News reported.

The party's entire leadership remained intact, with House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar of California and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts also winning.

In addition, Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan was also reelected as chair of Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, holding off a last-minute challenge from Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

Jeffries, who made history last year when he became the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress, told NPR last week that the narrow margins and divisions among House Republicans have effectively made Democrats the majority in several instances. 

"Democrats, because of the closeness of the margins, have effectively governed in the majority, though we are in the minority," Jeffries said. "And the same dynamic will exist as we move forward."

Republicans held their leadership elections last week, giving support to Mike Johnson for another term as House Speaker.

