Rep. Jeffries: Noem Has 'Got to Go' as DHS Chief

House Democrats are focused on seeing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and presidential adviser Stephen Miller removed from their respective positions, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., declared Thursday.

Jeffries told reporters that Democrats are prepared to begin impeachment proceedings against Noem if President Donald Trump does not fire her "immediately," escalating a politically explosive fight over the administration's stepped-up immigration enforcement, particularly in Minnesota.

"She's got to go — we are dead serious," Jeffries said, adding: "She needs to be put on ice permanently."

Jeffries also attacked Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff and a key architect of the White House deportation agenda, calling for his removal as well.

The push comes as Democrats cite two recent fatal shootings of U.S. citizens, including protester Alex Pretti, during federal immigration operations in Minneapolis.

Axios reported earlier this week that Jeffries and other top Democrats warned Trump to fire Noem or they would "commence impeachment proceedings," as support for impeachment articles has grown within the caucus.

ABC News similarly reported the leadership warning, underscoring Democrats' effort to force a high-profile accountability vote even from the minority.

In a sign of the political pressure surrounding the controversy, Trump convened a Cabinet meeting Thursday amid shutdown threats and immigration backlash, but the meeting was tightly controlled and included few spontaneous exchanges.

Trump did not have Noem speak at the session, and he avoided taking questions afterward.

Republicans argue that Democrats are trying to punish the administration for enforcing federal law and protecting communities from dangerous criminals while ignoring the consequences of lax border policies under the Biden administration.

In 2024, House Republicans impeached then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over what they called lax border enforcement, highlighting how immigration has become a key battleground for both parties.

Even if Democrats force a vote, the effort faces steep odds in a GOP-controlled House and an even higher bar in the Senate.

Still, the threat signals that Democrats intend to make immigration enforcement a defining fight heading into the midterm elections.