Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: 'I Still Maintain Confidence in Kristi Noem'

Sen. James Lankford said on Newsmax Wednesday that he continues to support Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid an investigation into the federal law enforcement-involved shooting death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

However, the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" that the situation is "unfortunate" and that he backs President Donald Trump's demand for full investigation.

"I still maintain confidence in Kristi Noem and what she's doing there," Lankford said.

"It's an incredibly complicated, difficult situation for the agents on the ground and for leadership as well."

Lankford, who serves on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said Trump's public stance on the investigation is the right approach.

"I do like President Trump's statement. He wants an honest and honorable investigation on this," he said. "I think that is one of the best things that we can actually do."

He said the circumstances warrant scrutiny, particularly when a weapon is drawn and discharged.

"We've had two shootings of Americans with federal law enforcement," Lankford said.

"Every time law enforcement pulls a weapon out and actually pulls it out of a holster to be able to stop and say, 'OK, let's talk about this,' what that actually looks like, especially when one is discharged, and then especially on top of that, when someone is killed in the process," he added.

Lankford called for transparency and said the findings should be made public.

"So let's have an open investigation. Let's make sure everybody knows the facts and the details on it," he said. "That is helpful to everyone in law enforcement and everyone in America."

He added that investigations can take time, pointing to an aviation collision in Washington that he said took about a year for key details to emerge.

"It takes time," he said. "When something is this complicated, but it's good to get it started and get it open."

The situation highlighted the need for cooperation between federal and local law enforcement, as Lankford contrasted Minnesota with enforcement actions he described in Illinois.

"In Illinois, federal law enforcement was going in trying to sweep up criminal aliens, to be able to arrest them," he said.

"Illinois law enforcement actually came and created a barrier there, so you had local police there actually protecting federals from the violence that's actually happening from the protesters," the senator added.

The circumstances in Minnesota, however, were different, he stressed.

"You've literally got federal agents trying to protect federal agents, local law enforcement standing back and saying they're not going to do anything in a situation that is clearly out of hand," Lankford said.

He said local authorities did intervene later when protesters went to a hotel to intimidate U.S. Border Patrol leadership.

"Local law enforcement stepped in, arrested people and said, you can't do this," he said.

"[They] literally arrested them for rioting around the hotel," Lankford added. "That's what should happen with local law enforcement."

Lankford also discussed the prospect of a government shutdown as Democrats threaten to block Department of Homeland Security funding tied to the deaths of Pretti and another protester, Renee Good.

"I'd like to never have a government shutdown again," Lankford said. "They don't help. It's lots of Washington, D.C., drama, but it affects what happens in our economy all around the country."

He said he is working with House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington on legislation that would keep the government open while requiring Congress to remain in session every day, including weekends, until funding is completed.

"The government stays open, people continue to get paid," he said. "But members of Congress and our staff, we stay in session seven days a week."

