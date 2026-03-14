Sheriff: Investigators Have Theory in Guthrie Kidnapping

Authorities believe they have identified a possible motive behind the kidnapping of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, though investigators are still working to confirm whether the situation was specifically targeted, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with NBC News.

"We believe we know why he did this and we believe that it was targeted," Nanos said, referring to the suspected perpetrator, adding that officials are "not 100% sure of that."

Nanos said investigators currently believe the act may have been directed at the Guthrie family but cautioned that authorities have not reached a definitive conclusion.

Because of that uncertainty, the sheriff said law enforcement cannot assure the public that there is no broader risk.

"It'd be silly to tell people, 'Yeah, don't worry about it. You're not his target,'" Nanos said in the Thursday interview.

The sheriff urged residents in the Catalina Foothills area of Pima County, an upscale community north of Tucson where Guthrie's family home is located, to remain vigilant as investigators continue gathering evidence.

"Don't think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you're safe," Nanos said.

Authorities have increased patrols in the neighborhood and are continuing to review evidence as they work to determine exactly what led up to the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Nanos also advised residents to take basic safety precautions and remain aware of their surroundings.

"Keep your wits about you," he said, addressing neighbors in the area.

Investigators have not publicly released additional details about the suspect or the specific circumstances surrounding the incident, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Catalina Foothills community is known for its large homes and relatively low crime rates, making the case particularly concerning for some residents.

Law enforcement officials said they are pursuing multiple investigative leads and working to piece together a timeline of events.

Authorities have not said whether the suspect had any known connection to Guthrie or her family.

Nanos emphasized that while investigators believe they are beginning to understand the motivation behind the act, the investigation remains active.

Officials are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department.