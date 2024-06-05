WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gun | trump | nypd

NYPD Expected to Pull Trump's Gun License After Felony Conviction

Wednesday, 05 June 2024 07:22 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's license to carry a gun will likely be revoked by the New York City Police Department following his conviction on charges of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to a porn star.

This, according to reports on Wednesday from CNN and NBC News.

CNN reported that Trump's concealed carry permit was suspended in April 2023 following his indictment on the charges.

Sentencing on the felony counts is set for July 11, just before the Republican National Convention in which Trump is expected to formally receive the nomination to run for president against incumbent Joe Biden.

Trump has long insisted the charges, trial and guilty verdict were all orchestrated by Dem operatives and Biden to derail his bid to retake the White House, which he lost to Biden in 2020.

