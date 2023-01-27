Dem-Controlled Michigan Senate Changes '24 Presidential Primary Date

The Democrat-controlled Michigan Senate approved a measure Thursday to move its presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February instead of the second Tuesday in March.

The legislation, approved by a 20-18 vote along party lines, was prompted by the Democratic National Committee's decision to revisit its presidential primary calendar under a recommendation by President Joe Biden. In December, the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee adopted a new calendar for 2024 that would put South Carolina first, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan.

Traditionally, Iowa's caucuses kicked off the hoopla, followed by New Hampshire, which has held the nation's first primary since 1920. The full Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the committee's proposal next month.

The Michigan bill moves on to the Democrat-controlled House, and should it pass, likely will be signed by Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. However, the Detroit Free Press reported under Michigan Senate rules, it takes two-thirds of the members to make sure a bill goes into effect as soon as it is signed into law.

Without such support, the law does not take effect until 90 days after the end of the legislative session, which this year is Dec. 21. Democrats do not have enough votes to reach that threshold, meaning the bill would not take effect until after the 2024 primary date, which the DNC committee set for Feb. 27, 2024.

There are other problems the DNC faces. New Hampshire law requires that it be the nation's first primary, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has indicated he's not willing to change it.

Also, this sets up conflicts with the Republican Party, which is keeping the status quo on the primary schedule, meaning several states might have to hold primaries on different dates for each party, unless a compromise can be reached.

"If the Michigan primary takes place before March 1 of next year, Republicans would lose about 85% of the Republican delegates to the national convention," Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, told the Free Press.

"We had 72 delegates in 2020, and we'd go down to 13 delegates next year. This legislation ... will, I believe, disenfranchise Michigan voters if left how it is."