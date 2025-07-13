Richard Grenell, a top administration official and former U.S. special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo negotiations, took to X this weekend to deny Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani's claims about President Donald Trump.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani has faced criticism for misrepresenting Trump's statements, including a claim she made that he averted a Serbia attack on her disputed region recently.

Grenell stated, "Shame on @VjosaOsmaniPRKS for manipulating President Donald Trump’s words."

Grenell noted that Trump was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his pivotal role in Kosovo-Serbia relations.

This nomination was largely attributed to the signing of the Washington Agreement in the Oval Office during 2019 and 2020 – an agreement that Osmani was not involved in.

Grenell characterized Osmani's assertions as absurd, asserting that there was nothing new to discuss regarding those historic talks.

Despite this backlash, Osmani reiterated her stance during a recent event at Johns Hopkins University in Washington.

She said that Trump played an essential role in de-escalating tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.

In her remarks, she stated: "We are intensifying our efforts through our defense capabilities and security institutions. But at the same time, we have the continued support of the United States, and President Trump was very clear that he was the person who stopped Serbia from continuing its efforts."

Osmani again emphasized her claim that Trump stopped a war from breaking out in recent weeks.

She noted, "I am very convinced that this has been stopped thanks to America's role and its direct involvement in preserving and protecting peace."

Serbia’s Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, responded critically to Osmani's statements.

Djuric acknowledged Trump's significant achievements through the Washington Agreement in 2020, stating, "Serbia welcomed his vision — stability through commerce and economic growth."

Djuric went further, accusing Osmani of manipulating Trump’s words and fabricating allegations against Serbia to garner attention.

He said, "Sadly, manipulation and fabrication seem to be the only way for Osmani and Pristina to get attention in Washington today."

Djuric also accused officials in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, of failing to embrace Trump's vision of peace through economic cooperation.

Serbian officials remain hopeful that Trump's influence can persuade other regional actors to adopt a collaborative approach that prioritizes economic growth and cooperation as a pathway to resolving ongoing tensions.