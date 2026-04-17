Greenland Approves Tanbreez Mine Permit Transfer

Greenland has approved the indirect transfer of the mining license for Tanbreez Mining, following Critical Metals Corp’s move last year to increase its stake in the rare earths developer.

The decision, confirmed on Friday by Greenland’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Business, marks a key step in the evolving ownership of one of the Arctic territory’s most strategically significant mining projects.

The move comes amid intensifying geopolitical interest in Greenland’s vast mineral reserves. The administration of President Donald Trump has previously explored taking a stake in Critical Metals Corp, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Such a move would give Washington a direct interest in the Tanbreez project, widely considered the largest rare earths deposit in Greenland—an Arctic region that has long drawn U.S. strategic attention.

Critical Metals strengthened its position in October by securing the right to increase its ownership in the Tanbreez project, located in Killavaat Alannguat in southern Greenland, to 92.5%. The consolidation underscores the project’s growing importance within the global supply chain for rare earth elements.

The Greenlandic ministry clarified that the approved “indirect transfer” refers to a change in ownership of the company holding the license, rather than the license itself. As a result, the permit remains registered under the same entity despite the shift in underlying ownership.

The project has also attracted diplomatic attention. In 2024, U.S. and Danish officials lobbied Tanbreez against selling the project to companies linked to China, reflecting broader concerns over supply chain security and geopolitical competition.

Rare earth elements—central to the Tanbreez project—are essential to a range of advanced technologies. Their magnetic properties make them critical for industries such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and defence applications, including missile guidance systems.

As global demand continues to rise, Greenland’s mineral resources are increasingly becoming a focal point in international economic and strategic planning.