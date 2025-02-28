WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Graham Says Ukraine Should Replace Zelenskyy If He Doesn't Apologize

Friday, 28 February 2025 04:59 PM EST

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he’s "devastated" after watching what happened at the White House between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump and that Ukraine should replace Zelenskyy if he doesn’t apologize.

“What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t know if we could ever do business with Zelenskyy again,” Graham said outside the White House after Trump canceled a scheduled joint press conference with Zelenskyy and ordered him out.

“I think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go into business with, the way he handled the meeting,” he added, describing Zelenskyy’s approach as “just over the top.”

“I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of J.D. Vance standing up for our country,” Graham added. “We want to be helpful.”

When asked whether Zelenskyy should resign, Graham responded: “He either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change.”

Friday, 28 February 2025 04:59 PM
