Watch Billy Graham Unveiling Live on Newsmax

Photo courtesy of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

By    |   Wednesday, 15 May 2024 04:53 PM EDT

The unveiling of a statue inside the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall honoring the late Rev. William Franklin "Billy" Graham will air live on Newsmax Thursday.

The seven-foot bronze statue of Graham, remembered as the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, is scheduled to be unveiled at 11 a.m. ET. House Speaker Mike Johnson, along with other members of Congress and Graham's family, including Rev. Franklin Graham, are expected to attend the ceremony.

11 AM Billy Graham Statue Unveiling
6 PM Interview with Franklin Graham
Newsmax will be covering the Capitol ceremony live Thursday.

Later Thursday, “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” will air a sit down interview with both Franklin Graham and Speaker Johnson. Graham was chosen to represent North Carolina in the Statuary Hall after members of the North Carolina General Assembly asked a congressional committee to approve his likeness for the hall.

According to rules for the National Statuary Hall, each state is allowed to have two statues, which honor deceased individuals, on display.

Graham lived most of his adult life in Montreat, North Carolina, and died in 2018 at age 99. Dubbed “America’s Pastor” and the “Protestant Pope,” Graham became an adviser to presidents as his evangelical work reached tens of millions around the world.

The Graham sculpture was created by Charlotte-based artist Chas Fagan and shows him holding an open Bible and gesturing toward it. The statue's base is made from North Carolina’s Rowan County granite and bears two Bible verses highlighting his ministry.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

