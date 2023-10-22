×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grafitti | antisemitic | bari weiss | free press

Antisemitic Graffiti Scrawled on Weiss' Free Press HQ

By    |   Sunday, 22 October 2023 10:14 PM EDT

Bari Weiss, editor of The Free Press, posted Sunday on X images of antisemitic slurs scrawled outside the offices of her newsroom's headquarters.

"This was scrawled outside of our offices this week," Weiss wrote on X with the accompanying images. "If the antisemites who did this think it will intimidate me and the journalists of @TheFP, they don't know me, they don't know us, and they have no idea what we stand for."

The Free Press has been regularly covering the unfolding war in the Middle East. Following the Oct. 7 attack by the terrorist group Hamas on unsuspecting patrons of a music festival and the subsequent attacks following the breach of the Gaza-Israel border blockade, Weiss told Fox News that this was "the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust."

"That is what I'm focused on," she continued, "trying to tell their stories and demand that the world wake up, trying to help the world understand that what's happening here is not just another war in Israel; it's a massacre of unspeakable proportions."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Bari Weiss, editor of The Free Press, posted Sunday on X images of antisemitic slurs scrawled outside the offices of her newsroom's headquarters.
grafitti, antisemitic, bari weiss, free press
175
2023-14-22
Sunday, 22 October 2023 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved