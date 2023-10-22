Antisemitic Graffiti Scrawled on Weiss' Free Press HQ

Bari Weiss, editor of The Free Press, posted Sunday on X images of antisemitic slurs scrawled outside the offices of her newsroom's headquarters.

"This was scrawled outside of our offices this week," Weiss wrote on X with the accompanying images. "If the antisemites who did this think it will intimidate me and the journalists of @TheFP, they don't know me, they don't know us, and they have no idea what we stand for."

The Free Press has been regularly covering the unfolding war in the Middle East. Following the Oct. 7 attack by the terrorist group Hamas on unsuspecting patrons of a music festival and the subsequent attacks following the breach of the Gaza-Israel border blockade, Weiss told Fox News that this was "the biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust."

"That is what I'm focused on," she continued, "trying to tell their stories and demand that the world wake up, trying to help the world understand that what's happening here is not just another war in Israel; it's a massacre of unspeakable proportions."