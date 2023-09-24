Trump Calls for Government Shutdown

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday night called for better Republican leadership in the Senate and ostensibly a shutdown of the government.

"The Republicans lost big on Debt Ceiling, got NOTHING, and now are worried that they will be BLAMED for the Budget Shutdown. Wrong!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Whoever is President will be blamed, in this case, Crooked (as Hell!) Joe Biden!

"Our Country," he continued, "is being systematically destroyed by the Radical Left Marxists, Fascists and Thugs - THE DEMOCRATS. UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN! Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of 'Justice,' and End Election Interference - WE MUST HAVE HONEST ELECTIONS. It's time Republicans learned how to fight! Are you listening Mitch McConnell, the weakest, dumbest, and most conflicted 'Leader' in U.S. Senate history? HE'S ALREADY GIVEN THE DEMOCRATS EVERYTHING, THEY CAN'T BELIEVE HOW LUCKY THEY GOT. WE NEED NEW, & REAL, REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP IN THE UNITED STATES SENATE, NOT A CLONE OF MITCH, & WE NEED IT NOW!!!"

Earlier, in a separate post, according to Mediaite, Trump said "every" Senate Democrat should step down. The former president's comment follows the indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., on bribery charges.

"Senate Democrats should all resign based on Senator Bob Menendez!" Trump wrote. "They all knew what was going on, and the way he lived."