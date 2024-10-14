WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Polling Shows Cruz Slipping in Texas Senate Race

By    |   Monday, 14 October 2024 12:16 PM EDT

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is in jeopardy of losing his Senate seat, according to internal GOP polling obtained by Politico.

Cruz is up by just 1 point against Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, less than one month before the 2024 election, a memo from the Senate Leadership Fund revealed.

Republicans are still favored to take control of the Senate chamber, but the Texas data appears problematic.

"We still have a lot of work to do to maximize our gains in this critical Senate election," the group's president, Steven Law, wrote in the memo. "We need to add media markets and expand into the final week in all our target states. We also have to guard our flanks."

Democrats nearly flipped Texas in 2018 but Cruz beat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke by 219,000 votes in one of the closest Senate races in Texas in decades.

The GOP memo shows Cruz slipping in Texas to Allred by 3 points in mid-September to 1 point in October.

Cruz' favorability is also teetering, up by 1 point at 49/48 while Allred's is up 12 points at 48/36.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


