GOP Pitches Direct Health Funding to End Shutdown

Senate Republicans unveiled a proposal aimed at ending the government shutdown, offering a health care compromise that would send money directly to Americans rather than to insurance companies through the Affordable Care Act.

The plan, championed by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., would channel federal dollars into flexible spending or health savings accounts that families could use for deductibles, prescriptions, and other medical costs, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Republicans say the idea would give Americans more control over their health care spending — and limit the power of insurance companies.

"Let's actually think creatively," Cassidy said Saturday on the Senate floor. "And can we give just a little bit to find something that benefits the patient but may also get us out of this situation?"

The move marks a potential shift for Senate Republicans, who for weeks have insisted Democrats end their blockade before any negotiations begin.

The latest proposal signals a willingness to find common ground on the health care funding issue that has paralyzed Washington for nearly six weeks.

Without congressional action, roughly 20 million Americans face higher premiums as temporary enhanced ACA subsidies expire.

Democrats have demanded a one-year extension of those subsidies — at a cost of about $30 billion — as part of any deal to reopen the government.

President Donald Trump backed the GOP approach Saturday on Truth Social, writing:

"We must stop taxpayer money from going to insurance companies and instead give it directly to Americans in HSA-style accounts and let them buy the healthcare they want."

Trump's post was viewed as a clear endorsement of Cassidy's framework.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he was drafting legislation in line with Trump's call, adding, "Totally agree — I'm writing the bill right now."

Democrats, however, remain divided. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., dismissed the idea as "nonsensical," saying it risks leaving low-income Americans without coverage.

But others — including Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash. — expressed openness to exploring the proposal if it can be implemented carefully.

"Republicans are now talking about going after big insurance companies," Wyden said. "If they’re serious, I'm all in."

With Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., keeping lawmakers in session through the weekend, negotiators say both sides are finally trading ideas — raising hopes the shutdown's end could be in sight.