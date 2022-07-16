GOP 2024 Convention Panel Recommends Milwaukee to RNC as Final Site

The committee tasked with selecting the site for the 2024 Republican National Convention picked Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Today, the Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee's city leaders throughout the process," Republican National Committee Senior Adviser Richard Walters said in a statement to the news outlet Friday. "A final decision will be made by Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks."

The full RNC will vote on the panel’s recommendation when it meets in Chicago Aug. 2-5.

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a framework agreement with the RNC June 1 to host the convention, which is expected to bring some 50,000 people into the city.

"We have reached an important stage in our work to win this convention," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson told television station WISN at the time. "I am hopeful Milwaukee will soon receive word from the Republicans that they have chosen to bring their 2024 convention."

Another of the finalist cities being considered, Nashville, Tennessee, removed its version of the framework agreement from its Metro Council agenda July 5, taking it out of the running after several members said they would not support the agreement following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning 1973's Roe v. Wade decision making abortion a federal right, the Nashville Post reported July 6.

"This evening we asked Nashville Mayor John Cooper's administration to withdraw legislation to approve a contract for Nashville to host the Republican Nashville Convention and allow for additional time to address multiple concerns and objections expressed by Metro Council for the event to take place in Nashville in 2024," the committee said in a statement to the Post. "It is our optimistic view that Nashville is the ideal American city to host one or both of our nation's nominating conventions and to demonstrate to the world its ability to host civil and respectful public discourse on issues vital to the future of our country. As concerns are sufficiently addressed, we hope that Mayor Cooper and Metro Council leaders will refile the legislation at its next meeting this month."

"Since day one, Milwaukee's leadership and business community have put their city before politics and welcomed the RNC," a source familiar with the process told the Journal Sentinel.

The week-long event is planned to take place in one of three designated "blocks" during either July or August 2024, culminating with the selection of the party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates, according to the report.

The city of just under 600,000 was the site of a much smaller Democratic National Convention in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but would still be the first city since New York in 1976 and 1980 to hold two national conventions back-to-back, The Hill reported.

According to the report, the swing state has flipped in the past two presidential election cycles, supporting former Republican President Donald Trump in his 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton and then electing Democratic President Joe Biden over Trump in 2020.