Tags: CPAC | rnc | milwaukee | nashville | 2024 | convention

Milwaukee, Nashville Vie to Host 2024 Republican Convention

Ivanka Trump, daughter of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks during the final night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21, 2016. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 March 2022 01:08 PM

Representatives from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Nashville, Tennessee, went to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to make their final pitches for hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention.

A top Republican with knowledge of the process told The Hill that the groups directing both cities' bids will present to the party's site selection committee at Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters today.

Their presentations will outline their plans for throwing an enormous multimillion-dollar party for the Republican presidential nominee.

The host committees will detail how they plan to house the tens of thousands of people who will attend the convention, The Hill reports, as well as plans for how those people will move about the city and the committees' budget plans.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel met with leaders from the vying cities last week; however, the site selection committee, led by Indiana Republican strategist Anne Hathaway, holds the reins Tuesday.

The Hill reports that, for the second year in a row, Milwaukee is pitching to host a national convention. The Wisconsin city hosted Democrats in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made for a limited convention.

Though the national Constitution Party hosted its convention in 2012 in Nashville, the city has never hosted a major party political convention.

Host cities of political conventions incur substantial costs, but the conventions also bring economic windfalls and free publicity.

According to researchers at Cleveland State University, the 2016 Republican convention in Cleveland generated 1,348 jobs, $52.4 million in labor income, $84.8 million in value added, $142.2 million in output, and $16.9 million in taxes for the region.

The 2016 Democratic Party convention in Philadelphia led to $230.9 million in total economic activity, according to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Democrats have not said publicly what cities they are considering, but both Milwaukee and Nashville are also in the process of bidding to host the Democratic convention, according to The Hill.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


