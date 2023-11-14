×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jamie dimon | nikki haley | donald trump | economy

Report: Banking Czar, Nikki Haley in Private Talks

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 04:50 PM EST

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been having private talks with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the global economy and believes she might be able to unite the country, Axios reported Tuesday.

Citing a top banking source, Axios reported that Dimon's phone conversations with Haley are a clear sign of growing donor enthusiasm for her campaign.

Dimon reportedly is impressed with Haley's grasp of the economy and her understanding that growth can be driven by business and government working together.

Haley's strong performances in the Republican primary debates have led many establishment Republicans to believe that she has what it takes to challenge President Joe Biden — if she can make it past former President Donald Trump, who is currently the front-runner, and secure the GOP nomination.

Haley, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, who is an accountant by trade, has previously said that the U.S. needs someone with financial experience in the White House amid record-breaking inflation and a soaring national debt.

Haley has emerged as a strong contender in the field and is attracting increased support from high-profile donors after the decision by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to suspend his campaign.

Gaining Dimon's support as the field continues to narrow could help catapult Haley ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the No. 2 spot before the fourth Republican primary debate next month.

According to the Daily Mail, donors and supporters who previously backed Scott's 2024 presidential bid have transferred their allegiance to Haley's campaign, including Eric LeVine, a major donor who was campaigning for Scott in New York, and metal magnate Andy Sabin.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been having private talks with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the global economy and believes she might be able to unite the country, Axios reported Tuesday.
jamie dimon, nikki haley, donald trump, economy
271
2023-50-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 04:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved