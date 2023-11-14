Report: Banking Czar, Nikki Haley in Private Talks

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been having private talks with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on the global economy and believes she might be able to unite the country, Axios reported Tuesday.

Citing a top banking source, Axios reported that Dimon's phone conversations with Haley are a clear sign of growing donor enthusiasm for her campaign.

Dimon reportedly is impressed with Haley's grasp of the economy and her understanding that growth can be driven by business and government working together.

Haley's strong performances in the Republican primary debates have led many establishment Republicans to believe that she has what it takes to challenge President Joe Biden — if she can make it past former President Donald Trump, who is currently the front-runner, and secure the GOP nomination.

Haley, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, who is an accountant by trade, has previously said that the U.S. needs someone with financial experience in the White House amid record-breaking inflation and a soaring national debt.

Haley has emerged as a strong contender in the field and is attracting increased support from high-profile donors after the decision by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to suspend his campaign.

Gaining Dimon's support as the field continues to narrow could help catapult Haley ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the No. 2 spot before the fourth Republican primary debate next month.

According to the Daily Mail, donors and supporters who previously backed Scott's 2024 presidential bid have transferred their allegiance to Haley's campaign, including Eric LeVine, a major donor who was campaigning for Scott in New York, and metal magnate Andy Sabin.