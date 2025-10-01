NRCC Chair: Dems Force 'Unnecessary' Shutdown

The National Republican Congressional Committee chair blamed Democrats for playing politics and forcing "a wasteful and unnecessary government shutdown."

A federal shutdown began Wednesday after Democrats failed to vote for a continuing resolution to keep federal programs and services running.

"Republicans voted to keep the government open and working for the American people, ensuring vital resources, critical funding, and paychecks are delivered on time. Democrats chose to play politics with people's lives and force a wasteful and unnecessary government shutdown," NRCC Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C., said in a statement.

"I'm especially concerned about the pain this will cause our soldiers and military families, who already sacrifice so much for this nation. The blame for this reckless decision and the harm it will cause working families rests squarely with the Democrats, and it will cost them their seats next November."

Roughly 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, some potentially permanently fired by the Trump administration.

Democrats are demanding funding for health care subsidies that are expiring for millions of people under the Affordable Care Act, spiking the costs of insurance premiums nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.