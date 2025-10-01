WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gop | congress | chair | richard hudson | democrats | government | shutdown

NRCC Chair: Dems Force 'Unnecessary' Shutdown

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 09:53 AM EDT

The National Republican Congressional Committee chair blamed Democrats for playing politics and forcing "a wasteful and unnecessary government shutdown."

A federal shutdown began Wednesday after Democrats failed to vote for a continuing resolution to keep federal programs and services running.

"Republicans voted to keep the government open and working for the American people, ensuring vital resources, critical funding, and paychecks are delivered on time. Democrats chose to play politics with people's lives and force a wasteful and unnecessary government shutdown," NRCC Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C., said in a statement.

"I'm especially concerned about the pain this will cause our soldiers and military families, who already sacrifice so much for this nation. The blame for this reckless decision and the harm it will cause working families rests squarely with the Democrats, and it will cost them their seats next November."

Roughly 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, some potentially permanently fired by the Trump administration.

Democrats are demanding funding for health care subsidies that are expiring for millions of people under the Affordable Care Act, spiking the costs of insurance premiums nationwide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The National Republican Congressional Committee chair blamed Democrats for playing politics and forcing "a wasteful and unnecessary government shutdown."
gop, congress, chair, richard hudson, democrats, government, shutdown
191
2025-53-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 09:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved