Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Shutdown Could Help Shrink Government

Florida Sen. Rick Scott told Newsmax on Wednesday that while Republicans are working to avoid a government shutdown, the standoff could present an opportunity to rein in federal spending and curb inflation.

"First off, I don't think any of us want a shutdown, but if we're going to have a shutdown, it will give the president and [Office of Management and Budget Director] Russ Vought more power to reduce the size of government," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Scott added that the government is "too big."

"We're running $2 trillion deficits," he said. "Hopefully, this will be a path to continue to reduce government spending to get inflation under control. We do not get inflation under control until we start balancing our budget. I know the president wants to do that. I want to do it. Maybe this will be the opportunity to reduce the size of government. Government is too big. We need a smaller government."

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he does not want a government shutdown, but warned that one could allow his administration to make deep, lasting cuts that opponents would not be able to reverse.

"We can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for them and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like," Trump told reporters.

Meanwhile, Scott accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats of deliberately forcing the shutdown to protect spending priorities.

"Schumer wants this shutdown for whatever reason," he said. "Do I want to do a continuing resolution? No, I want to pass a budget. I don't think we ought to get paid if we don't pass a budget. But we're talking about a continuing resolution of the Biden-era spending. And then Chuck Schumer is against this. So he just wants a shutdown."

Scott added that GOP lawmakers want to avoid disruption while moving toward fiscal discipline.

"We Republicans, we don't want to shut down government. We want to balance the budget. Trump wants to balance the budget. He doesn't want to shut down. Schumer and Democrats want to shut down," Scott said.

He argued that Democrats' approach to spending is harmful for families already struggling with high prices.

"They want us to go spend another trillion dollars when we have $37 trillion worth of debt and we're running $2 trillion deficits," Scott said. "Families all across the country, especially in my state in Florida, are dealing with this record inflation. Wages are not staying up with inflation."

Scott also pressed for structural reforms to prevent repeated standoffs, highlighting legislation he co-sponsored with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to implement automatic continuing resolutions if Congress fails to pass a budget.

"I've been up here six and a half years. Every year, it's the same thing," Scott said. "Democrats and Republicans don't pass a budget. We get a continuing resolution, then right before the holidays, it's a big spending bill. … Ron Johnson has put together a really good bill. I hope it will get passed. We also shouldn't get paid if we don't pass a budget."

Turning to health care, Scott, a former hospital executive, praised the president's new initiatives to lower costs and improve outcomes.

"I think he's doing the right thing," he said. "We have got to get the cost of healthcare down, and we've got to give Americans better information so they can make better decisions and be healthier."

