23 GOP Reps Seek Probe of 'Radical Left' After Kirk Murder

Twenty-three House Republicans are demanding a formal congressional investigation into what they call "radical left" networks after the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, the Miami Herald reported.

On Sept. 11, the day after Kirk was killed while speaking on his "American Comeback Tour," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson urging the creation of a select committee to investigate organized left-wing violence.

The letter was co-signed by 22 other Republican lawmakers, bringing the total number of GOP members backing the move to 23.

"We must take every step to follow the money and uncover the force behind the NGOs, donors, media, public officials, and all entities driving this coordinated attack," Roy wrote, pointing to the 2024 attempt on President Donald Trump's life and the 2017 congressional baseball shooting as part of what he described as a pattern of violence against conservatives.

If formed, the committee would have subpoena power and target organizations such as Antifa and donors like George Soros, long criticized by conservatives.

"Political violence of any kind is unacceptable, no matter who commits it," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said. "But let's not pretend this is an even playing field. In recent years, we've seen organized and well-funded efforts from the radical left to intimidate, disrupt, silence, and even justify violence against Americans they don't agree with. Too often, the media downplays or excuses this violence when it comes from the left, as we've seen this week."

Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Washington County, Utah. The killing shocked Washington, drawing condemnation across party lines. A handful of Democrats issued a joint statement Friday, saying, "We may have our differences, but we are unified in our condemnation of these attacks."

Kirk rose to prominence as the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization that became a key player in campus politics and Republican activism. His "American Comeback Tour" was designed to mobilize young voters heading into the 2026 midterm elections, with stops at universities across the country.

Republicans argue Kirk's assassination is part of a broader trend fueled by Democratic rhetoric or lenient policies. Earlier this month, they linked the fatal subway stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to what they called "soft on crime" approaches after the accused assailant was found to have multiple prior arrests.

Roy framed the moment as a turning point.

"We can no longer pretend to be bound together by shared ideals when a well-funded, vitriolic cadre of our fellow Americans and foreign interests are at war with the very values of faith in God, fidelity to our Constitution, and respect for the principles of liberty and Western civilization that define us as Americans – including, notably, the free speech practiced and exemplified by Charlie Kirk," he wrote.