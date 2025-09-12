Fmr Agent Franks: Social Media May Have Radicalized Kirk's Alleged Shooter

A former FBI special agent said on Newsmax that social media propaganda may have played a role in radicalizing the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as investigators continue to piece together the Utah shooting.

Dennis Franks suggested Friday that social media may have contributed to the radicalization of the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

Franks appeared on “American Agenda,” where he addressed how the 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, may have turned from a “fairly normal life” to what investigators describe as a politically radicalized state.

“Yeah. The way I look at it, based on my experience and the investigations, you know, not only in the FBI with terrorism and related matters, but also in the private sector, that, you know, there are some people that are just wired a certain way,” Franks said.

“It may be that there’s something about them that they’re malcontent about something, and they need some kind of a cause. Or it could be some, you know, biological, you know, chemical factor.”

Franks pointed to the influence of online content.

“But the problem that I think you’re touching on is that there is such a radicalization. There’s so much propaganda on social media, and it’s the consumption of that by some people who have this tendency that is the problem,” he said.

“It touches off something in them and that, you know, clearly there what we’ve seen throughout investigations is, is that it’s something that a certain group can become radicalized.”

His remarks came hours after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox disclosed new details in the case which may indicate radicalization, including anti-fascist messages engraved on bullet casings recovered from the scene.

Among them were phrases such as “Hey fascist! Catch!” with symbols tied to the video game "Helldivers 2," and lyrics from the Italian resistance song "Bella Ciao." Other casings included internet memes and mocking phrases.

Authorities said Robinson was arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting, which left Kirk dead and raised tensions nationwide. Investigators continue examining the suspect’s digital footprint, including possible online influences that may have fueled his actions.

Franks said cases like this highlight the risks of online propaganda. “It’s the consumption of that … that is the problem,” he repeated.

