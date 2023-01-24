Report: Google Asks Court to Dismiss RNC Email Lawsuit

Google asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee that claimed Google marked its emails as spam, Axios reported Tuesday.

Citing a filing in the Eastern District of California on Monday, Axios reported that Google is asking the court to dismiss the case, filed in October 2022, in which the company was accused of bias in managing outgoing emails.

According to the lawsuit, Google allegedly "throttled" RNC emails to recipients for political purposes, relegating emails to potential donor's spam files "during pivotal points" of fundraising and "community building."

"Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Google in federal court regarding its censorship of Republican fundraising and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) emails," the RNC said in a press release when it filed the lawsuit in October.

"For nearly a year, the RNC has tracked how Google has arbitrarily throttled the RNC's ability to communicate with Gmail users by routing nearly 100% of RNC emails to spam during key fundraising and GOTV periods like clockwork each month."

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 17 that a similar RNC complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission against Google was dismissed.

"Google has credibly supported its claim that its spam filter is in place for commercial reasons and thus did not constitute a contribution," the Journal reported the FEC ruling as saying.

Citing the FEC filing, Google told Axios in a statement Monday that it had not done anything wrong.

"As the FEC's recent bipartisan decision confirmed, we don't filter emails for political purposes and like the FEC complaint, this suit is without merit," José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Axios. "We will keep investing in spam-filtering technologies that protect people from unwanted messages while still allowing senders to reach inboxes of users who want to see those messages."

In the initial complaint, the RNC revealed a chart that it said shows Google "systematically attacking" RNC emails, claiming the practice impacted an estimated 41.5 emails, including 1 million that were to "get out the vote."

"Enough is enough – we are suing Google for their blatant bias against Republicans," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said when the lawsuit was filed. "For 10 months in a row, Google has sent crucial end-of-month Republican GOTV and fundraising emails to spam with zero explanation. We are committed to putting an end to this clear pattern of bias."