Google to Pause Political Ads After Polls Close

Google plans to block election ads on all of its platforms after polls close on Nov. 5, the company told advertisers via memo Thursday.

Google implemented a similar policy in 2020, aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation about voting, particularly candidates declaring victory before results are confirmed.

A Google spokesperson said the company is taking the step "out of an abundance of caution and to limit the potential for confusion, given the likelihood that votes will continue to be counted after Election Day."

The ad pause will apply to all U.S. election-related content across Google platforms, including Google Ads, YouTube, and Google's Ad Exchange.

It affects ads related to federal, state, or local elections, including ads placed by political parties or promoting ballot measures. However, it won't apply to public information campaigns run by state or federal election offices.

Other technology companies are also taking steps during this election cycle to fight what the they deem disinformation. Meta, for example, plans to block new political ads during the final week of the campaign, although it hasn't yet announced if restrictions will continue after the polls close.

Google's ad pause is expected to last for several weeks after Election Day. In 2020, Google's ad moratorium lasted until December. The company implemented it again after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and lifted in February of 2021.