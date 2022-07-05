Virginia Gov. Youngkin Expanding Political Profile Amid Hints He'll Run for WH

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is looking to expand his political clout on a national level amid speculation that he is considering a run for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, according to the Washington Examiner.

Youngkin is getting set to campaign for Republican candidates throughout the U.S. in advance of the midterms.

Since Jan. 1, he has raised $2.64 million for his political action committee, Spirit of Virginia, according to the Examiner. The PAC is regulated by the state of Virginia and has no contributions limit.

The news outlet noted the fundraising efforts more than doubles what his three immediate predecessors brought in during their first six months in office.

The Examiner said those efforts signal Youngkin is not ready to return to private life after his single four-year term as governor is over. Youngkin is prohibited by the Virginia Constitution from running for reelection in 2025.

A governor in Virginia is allowed to serve multiple terms, but not consecutively.

"Youngkin is the fresh new voice the party, and country needs," said Ray Washburne, businessman and Republican donor in Dallas.

Jim Dornan, a Republican strategist in Washington, added: "As soon as it became clear that Youngkin would win a governor's race by threading the needle between Trump voters and mainstream suburban voters, he became a viable candidate for president. His exploring that possibility doesn't surprise me at all."

The Washington Post reported that Youngkin traveled to New York recently to meet with GOP megadonors in Manhattan. The visit also included three national television interviews.

The Post noted he has now started speaking about the needs of "Americans" and not just "Virginians," and he has subtly changed the way he replies to questions about whether he'll run for president in 2024.

The Post pointed out he used to answer by saying he is solely focused on being Virginia's governor. Now he responds by saying he is "humbled" that so many have asked him to run.

Matthew Moran, a former deputy chief of staff for Youngkin is now transitioning to the governor's full-time senior political adviser.

Asked if Youngkin was getting set to run for the White House, he said: "The governor has made it very clear that he's focused on doing the job he was elected to do in Virginia, and that includes rebuilding our party here, winning back these competitive Virginia congressional seats, and showing Republicans across the country that there's a path forward in competitive states."