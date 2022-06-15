Jan. 6 Committee May Feature Ginni Thomas Correspondence With Trump Lawyer Eastman

Sources "involved" with the House Jan. 6 Select Committee told The Washington Post on Wednesday that emails between U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni, and former President Donald Trump's lawyer John Eastman show she had a larger role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

According to the Post, Ginni Thomas' emails with Eastman, who the committee said "played a key role" in trying to pressure then Vice President Mike Pence to block congressional certification of President Joe Biden's election, were "more extensive" than previously known.

The three anonymous sources for the Post's story did not provide any details of how extensive a role the justice's wife played in the protest and riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during the joint session of Congress election certification proceedings.

The Post reported that the emails were part of a trove of new documents turned over to the committee after a federal judge ruled last week that more than 100 of Eastman's documents go to the committee.

In addition to Eastman, Ginni Thomas also sent messages to Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and Arizona lawmakers to try to block certification of the Biden victory.

Both Ginni and Clarence Thomas, as well as Eastman, did not respond to requests by The Post for comment on the information in the story.

In the June 7 order by U.S. District Judge David Carter, Eastman was told to turn over 159 documents that he claimed were privileged to the committee by 2 p.m. June 8, while granting executive privilege to 440 other documents.

In May, The Post reported that Ginni Thomas, herself a lawyer and conservative activist, had appeared on the committee's radar after it had unearthed a series of communications between her and lawmakers in Arizona where she asked for a "clean slate of electors" for its electoral college submission to Congress due to what she believed was "fraud" in the 2020 presidential election.

"Article II of the United States Constitution gives you an awesome responsibility: to choose our state's Electors," read the Nov. 9 email. "(P)lease take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen."

Unlike a popular vote, U.S. citizens cast ballots for a candidate's "electors," who then attend a session of each state's legislature to then actually cast ballots for the candidate.

The candidate who wins the state's popular vote is the one who has his or her electors sent to the state capital for the true vote, which is then certified by the state and transmitted to the joint Congressional session for final certification, after which a formal national winner with 270 or more electors is named, according to the Pew Charitable Trust website.

According to The Post, the committee, which had not previously sought to interview Ginni Thomas, may now try to get her to cooperate in its investigation.